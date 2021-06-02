Indiana State University will reopen its recycling center to the public on a limited schedule starting June 7, the university announced Wednesday.
A public drive-through will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The schedule may be adjusted as needed based on staffing and the volume of items received, according to the university.
Only cardboard, magazines, newspaper, white paper, color paper, phone books, and books, as well as aluminum cans, steel food cans, and scrap metal, will be accepted.
Glass and plastic or other items not listed will not be accepted at this time.
All unacceptable items are the responsibility of patrons to recycle or dispose of at a different location.
The Indiana State University Recycle Center opened in May of 1990. It started as a university endeavor to reduce landfill costs and to make a positive influence on our environment.
The center turned into a community recycling center and an educational center to promote sustainability and recycling throughout the university, the city of Terre Haute, Vigo County, and Indiana. The center was closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
