Starting in January, Indiana State University will begin offering a new teacher licensure program aimed at training more educators to work with students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The Indiana State Board of Education approved the licensure program Wednesday.
“As of 2019, only one other program of this type is approved to license teachers in Indiana,” according to a state DOE memo.
The Deaf/Hard of Hearing program will be offered through ISU’s Blumberg Center, which is part of the Bayh College of Education.
According to the Council for Education of the Deaf, there is a national crisis in deaf education due to a significant shortage of qualified teachers.
The new licensure program was developed from a request made by the Indiana Department of Education Office of Special Education, said Carol Wetherell, director of the Blumberg Center.
It is a 20-hour licensure program for those who already have a teaching license, she said. It is not an undergraduate program. Those who complete the seven-course program will be prepared to take the Indiana Deaf/Hard of Hearing licensure test.
The program is offered mostly through distance education, with some face-to-face instruction, and it takes two years to complete.
The shortage of teachers available to meet the needs of the deaf/hard of hearing is critical, Wetherell said. There is a shortage of teachers overall, and the shortage is even greater in special education — particularly with low incidence disabilities.
“We’re anxious to get more people on board and into the pipeline,” Wetherell said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.