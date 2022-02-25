Some full-time instructors at Indiana State University have learned they will not be re-appointed next year, a response to enrollment declines and budget reductions.
At a Faculty Senate meeting Thursday, Provost Chris Olsen said the number of instructors affected is “well below double digits,” but declined to say the specific number.
ISU will need to make $8.4 million in cuts to its general fund budget over the next two budget years to make up for enrollment declines and a corresponding loss of student tuition revenue, officials have said.
On Thursday, faculty member Donna Selman asked about the reductions and the “formula” used in decision-making.
She was aware of a full-time instructor “who has invested in service, who has invested with our students and really does have an investment in our department.”
Selman suggested that if other faculty in that department had known in advance, “We do have some ideas how potentially we could have helped. ...We didn’t get the opportunity to do that until it was too late.”
“It’s all difficult. It’s painful,” Olsen said. “But the numbers are very small in terms of the whole university.” ISU has 435 full-time faculty.
Those decisions were related to enrollment numbers and student credit hour production, he said. Areas affected were those where enrollment was down, but faculty numbers had either increased, not changed or had gone down but not commensurate with enrollment drops.
ISU has been able to avoid those decisions, even through the pandemic, but it’s to a point “where that was not possible anymore,” he said.
Olsen noted that ISU has “cut tremendously from the part-time lecturer positions.” Across the university in the past few years, “We’ve taken more than $1 million out of part-time lecturer” budget expenditures. “We’ve gotten to a point where it’s pretty hard to cut much more” out of that area, he said.
The university has worked hard to protect faculty and the instructional part of the budget; great faculty and programs are important as the university works to grow its way out of recent enrollment declines, he said.
But over the last five years, ISU’s student to faculty ratio has gone from 22:1 to 17:1. “Those are numbers that can’t continue indefinitely for a state university of our size,” he said.
In other discussion, Olsen said that because of a high number of retirements, ISU is still able to conduct more than 20 regular faculty searches this year, in spite of a need for budget cuts.
In a presentation to faculty, Olsen pointed out that over the past five or six years, student enrollment has declined about 30%. Meanwhile, staff and executive numbers are down about 17%, while the number of regular faculty is down 8.5% through attrition, including retirements.
ISU has “gone to great lengths to protect every job that we possibly can. That was a charge from the senate for the last several years to do that. All of us agreed to that. I think it was the right decision,” Olsen said.
The university also has absorbed a lot of retirements and resignations; there have been many retirements this year, not only at ISU but across the nation.
Now, that is more difficult to do in some programs “because retirements don’t happen in perfect distribution across campus,” he said.
Higher ed landscape changing
Olsen also pointed out the higher education landscape has been changing and will continue to change. The college going rate has declined dramatically in Indiana over the past few years, and the pandemic dealt a further blow.
Every public institution in the state except Indiana University and Purdue University main campuses have had enrollment declines this past year.
ISU was particularly hard hit because the pandemic’s greatest impact was on Pell eligible, first generation college students, a large part of ISU’s enrollment. Pre-pandemic, the university also had been focusing on reducing conditionally admitted students.
Another factor hurting ISU was that Indiana University and Purdue made the SAT/ACT optional for admission; they admitted many students off their waiting lists who in the past may have gone to ISU.
At this point, fall numbers look positive, Olsen said. ISU is instituting a number of initiatives, including its Indiana State Advantage. “We have what we think is a very good plan; it’s going well so far and it’s how we’re going to launch ourselves out of this” enrollment decline, Olsen said.
President Deborah Curtis urged faculty to pay attention to the national higher education landscape, which has “forever shifted,” she said. “We will not return to the fall of 2019 - any of us. ... What we need to do is decide how Indiana State is going to navigate that and become better than we have been.”
