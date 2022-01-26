ISU to kick off Black History Month

Indiana State University kicks off a full slate of Black History Month events Tuesday with a program by Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina legislator who has offered commentary and analysis on CNN and MSNBC.
Sellers, whose presentation is part of the ISU Speaker Series, will speak at 7 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium.
He made history in 2006 when, at just 22 years old, he defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation.
ISU has 29 events scheduled during Black History Month, planned and sponsored by groups across campus.
Also Tuesday, at 11 a.m. in Cunningham Memorial Library, a limited edition reprint of Frederick Douglass’ 1845 autobiography will become part of ISU's library collection during a presentation. Crystal Reynolds will give a brief talk on “The lost history of Frederick Douglass and his involvement in Terre Haute, Indiana, 1868 - 1888.”
Black History Month also begins a yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Charles Brown African American Cultural Center and ISU's African and African American Studies program, said Tiffany Reed, director of the AACC.
The cultural center will conduct several programs, including the history of the NAACP and a Transit Equity Day, called a "Rose for Rosa," honoring Rosa Parks and her role in the Civil Rights Movement. The cultural center also will have a "Bless the Mic" event with student performances that include spoken word, song and dance.
It will have its own Black History Month kickoff Tuesday, with a program in the Heritage Ballroom. Bakari Sellers will meet privately with students before he gives his presentation at 7 p.m.
The Black History Month events "will honor the past as we celebrate the future. We invite all students, faculty, staff and community to learn more about our campus history pioneers who have not only changed our campus but impacted the world and will continue to do so," Reed said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has limited in-person gatherings since it began. Now that those gatherings can resume, "It was imperative for our Black History Month committee — students, faculty and staff — wanting to make sure we had a full calendar of events," Reed said.
Black History Month activities will include collaboration with the Pride Center for some events.
A Black History Month calendar of events at ISU can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3KMywJT
