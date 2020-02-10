Indiana State University will host a panel discussion about the 2016 murder of local radio DJ and bank employee Matt Luecking from 2 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Hulman Memorial Student Union, Room Dede I. The event is open to the public.
The School of Criminology and Security Studies will present the forum, and the panel will include THPD Detective Troy Davis, Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts and Matt’s brother, Eric Luecking.
The panel will discuss the case from beginning to end, as well as the impact that Matt Luecking's death has had on his family.
Luecking, 44, of Terre Haute, was a graduate of Indiana State and worked at Terre Haute Savings Bank. He was the sole owner and operator of Showtime Music for 26 years. He held held several positions at various Wabash Valley radio stations for two decades, with those positions ranging from on-air personality to program director.
Authorities say the three people with the intent of robbing and harming Luecking entered his Village Quarter apartment on Oct. 24, 2016, while he was asleep.
Authorities discovered the crime after co-workers called police when Luecking failed to show up at his bank job. He had been bludgeoned to death.
Vigo Superior Court Judge Michael Lewis would later call Luecking’s death “one of the most brutal murders I have ever had in this court.”
John Edward Collins, 26, of Terre Haute, pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and burglary. He also pleaded guilty to taking Luecking’s car after the attack. He was sentenced to 60 years.
Donald Featherstone, 48, of Terre Haute, pleaded guilty to a murder charge and was sentenced to 50 years.
Kathleen Featherstone 27, of Terre Haute, Donald Featherstone's niece, pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary and criminal trespass. She was sentenced to 30 years. A murder charge against her was dismissed.
Benjamin Selig, 29, of Rockville, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and was sentenced to four years, suspended to probation. In January 2019, he admitted violated the terms of his probation, and he was subsequently ordered to serve the balance of his sentence. He assisted the other defendants but was not present at the time of the killing.
Collins beat Leucking to death using a microphone stand, authorities said. However, the burglary and killing were masterminded by Donald Featherstone, who had a prior relationship with and obsessed over a woman Luecking had dated.
