The Indiana State University School of Music will host the 56th Annual Contemporary Music Festival from Wednesday to Friday.
Featured festival guests include award-winning composer Stacy Garrop; guest artists Joe Lulloff, saxophone, and Yu-Lien The, piano; and the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra as orchestra-in-residence. Guests will also include Kyle Rivera, winner of the Orchestra Composition Contest, and winners of the Music Now Chamber Music Contest. In addition, the festival will feature students and faculty of the School of Music in both chamber music and large ensemble settings.
The festival includes six concerts and seven discussion sessions. Showcase concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening, beginning with the opening festival concert Wednesday evening in Tilson Auditorium, then continuing with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra on Thursday in Tilson Auditorium and a full recital by Lulloff and The on Friday evening in the Boyce Recital Hall of the Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts.
All festival events are free and open to the public. For a full schedule of events, visit https://www.indstate.edu/cas/cmf.
