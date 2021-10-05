ISU to celebrate naming of street for U.S. ambassador

Indiana State University will celebrate the honorary naming of a campus street as “Ambassador Cynthia Shepard Perry Way” at 1 p.m. on Monday.
The event will be at Fifth and Chestnut streets in Terre Haute.
Cynthia Shepard Perry, a Terre Haute native and ISU graduate, had a distinguished career in education, consulting and diplomacy. She was selected by three United States presidents to represent the nation internationally, including as U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone and Burundi.
In July, Indiana State University’s board of trustees approved the honorary naming in recognition of her long and distinguished career. The honorary naming covers a half-mile of Fifth Street from Tippecanoe Street to Cherry Street.
