ISU to bump up room & board by 2%

Most Indiana State University students who live on campus will see a 2% increase in room and board rates for the 2020-21 academic year.
Trustees approved the increase Friday. The 2% increase is for a traditional residence hall room and standard meal plan, representing the majority of on-campus rooms. Freshmen are housed in residence halls assigned the traditional room category.
"The increase is to cover increased food costs as well as maintenance," said Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance/administration.
The academic year cost would increase from $10,800 to $11,016 for those traditional, on campus rooms. ISU offers other room and meal plan options.
A 2% increase also applies to student rooms at 500 Wabash and University Apartments.
At 500 Wabash, a 12-month contract for a student room would increase from $10,812 to $11,028; that rate is for housing only and does not include a meal plan. For nine months, the cost would be $9,027.
Trustees also changed a policy related to the $150 initial payment for housing. Previously, the $150 payment was non-refundable if the applicant failed to inform the university prior to July 1 that they would not enroll for fall.
There was no process for a waiver.
Under the change, the executive director of residential life is able to waive or refund the $150 initial housing payment under the following conditions:
• The student meets financial hardship criteria and has demonstrated financial aid to cover the cost of room and board.
• Refunds may be provided after the July 1 deadline on a case-by-case basis for students who had unexpected, documented situations that require unanticipated-withdrawal or deferment of attendance.
• The initial housing payment of $150 may be waived for a specific population of students as an enrollment strategy.
Vaping prohibition
In other matters, trustees received information about a proposed policy change that includes a prohibition of vaping and would take the university closer to becoming a comprehensive, tobacco-free campus.
A final policy recommendation will be submitted for the May trustees meeting. If adopted, implementation would be July 1.
ISU is primarily tobacco free but does have some outdoor designated smoking areas and it also allows people to smoke in private vehicles; ISU’s current policy took effect in 2009.
The proposed policy is titled, “tobacco, vapor and smoke-free campus.” If passed, it would prohibit electronic smoking devices, hookah, smoking and tobacco product use on university-owned, operated or leased property.
Use would still be permitted in “the enclosed cabin” of privately owned vehicles. Designated smoking areas “will be gradually phased out in a manner determined by the administration,” the draft policy states. No timeline is included for the phaseout.
ISU President Deborah Curtis said the changes are prompted by "a tremendous amount of concern over vaping," and existing ISU policy "does not include a reference to vaping." She also noted the change in legislation making it illegal for retailers to sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
In proposing the changes, ISU has had discussions on campus and with community partners. Expanding the ban "is really trailing where others have gone," she said.
Also, tobacco use by employees has been declining, so the policy is expected to affect fewer and fewer people going forward, Curtis said.
Campus has seven designated smoking shelters, and removal would not be immediate. It would occur in a "phased process based on usage," she said. "We want to be good neighbors in our community."
Shelters used the most would be the last to be removed, she said.
Also, as far as enforcement, "We will not engage public safety in ticketing people for smoking," she said. Instead, the university will encourage cessation and education.
During the meeting, representatives of student government, staff council and faculty senate expressed support for the changes.
Trustee chair Jeff Taylor stated, "It seems a bit of no brainer to me, too ... but I'm sure there are other views. We'll take this under advisement. Any comments are welcome between now and the time we adopt this in May. I would suspect it will come up for approval in May and we will approve it."
After the meeting, Curtis said she could not commit to a total ban of all shelters. "We don't want to be a bad neighbor ... we don't want to totally remove them [shelters] and we still see hotspots, so it's littering someone else's property," she said.
Mark Alesia, ISU director of communications, also stated, "We are conscious of the litter issue if we don't have smoke shacks. That's why we're phasing them out and we'll see how it goes."
In an earlier finance committee meeting, McKee reported on the annual State Board of Accounts audit of federal funds. She noted there were no adverse audit findings or deficiencies for July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. The audit report included $104 million in federal financial aid fund expenditures for that period as well as other federal grants.
ISU officials praised the work of McKee and her staff. Taylor noted that a Title IV audit of federal financial aid with no findings "is very rare. Kudos to the staff. There are a lot of details involved ... It takes great diligence to stay on top of this the way they do."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
