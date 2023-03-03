Indiana State University will be an early voting site, opening five days prior to the May 2 primary municipal election.
The Vigo County Election Board voted to make ISU the only five-day voting center for the election after the town board of Seelyville requested the county remove its town hall as a voting site.
The ISU vote center, at 550 Chestnut St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 to April 28, said Gretchen Anne Etling, a Democrat proxy for the board filling in for president John Kesler.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said the IBEW Local No. 725, at 5675 Hulman Drive, is in close proximity to the town hall.
The Vigo County Annex and the Haute City Center mall will serve as 28-day election voting sites for the Primary Election. Those two sites will start voting on April 4.
In addition, vote centers open on the May 2 election day include Meadows Shopping Center at 300 S. 25th St.; IBEW Local No. 725 at 5675 Hulman Drive; Indiana National Guard at 3614 Maple Avenue; Vigo County Public Library, at One Library Square; Chances & Services for Youth Booker T. Washington Community Center at 1101 S. 13th St.; American Legion Post No. 104 at 2690 Fort Harrison Road; ISU; and West Vigo Schools Public Safety Building at 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
The county is also in charge of elections for the towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville and Riley.
In other business, the board gave approval for the clerk’s office to open absentee ballots by mail and absentee ballots from early vote centers no sooner than three days before the primary election day, as allowed by state law. The board also approved the ballots for the May 2 election.
“The ballots were also approved by the candidates that are running and we kept a list of when they came in and when they approved it. That is available upon request,” Newman told the board.
Newman, after the meeting, said the ballots can be opened three days prior to the election, however, the ballots cannot be tabulated until election day. The move is aimed at helping reduce time needed to count ballots.
The county clerk added that the Election Board has decided to conclude calculating election ballots at 11 p.m. Newman said he did not expect the municipal election to be impacted, but it could impact the 2024 presidential election.
“In the past, where we are here until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. (counting ballots); we will no longer do that,” the clerk said. “We are done at 11 p.m. My staff and people who run the elections need some sleep and we will not keep them here all night. We will reconvene, the Election Board will, and start the (counting) process the next morning at 8 a.m.”
“The Election Board has talked extensively about being here all night, which is not fair to anybody — including the candidates,” the clerk said.
