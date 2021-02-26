ISU Theatre to present 'Agnes of God'

Playwright John Pielmeier crafts a story that intersects faith, memory, and meaning of sainthood in "Agnes of God," an Indiana State University Department of Theatre production set for March 11-14 via online streaming. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Summoned to a convent, Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist, is charged with assessing the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn. Miriam Ruth, the Mother Superior, determinedly keeps young, novice nun Agnes from the doctor, further arousing Livingstone’s suspicions. Who killed the infant, and who fathered the tiny victim? Livingstone’s questions force all three women to re-examine the meaning of faith and the power of love, leading to a dramatic, compelling climax.
Director Arthur Feinsod, professor of Theater at ISU, brings this tale into the new millennium, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, where no one can be in the same room and where everything must happen on Zoom. "Agnes of God" is the last play Feinsod will direct at ISU as he is retiring this semester.
After the March 13 performance, there will be a talkback panel to discuss the play and the production. Panelists include Sister Paula Damiano (InterFaith Council vice president and co-director of the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center), Tom Johnson (IFC member and ISU professor of psychology) and Feinsod. The talkback is open to all.
No in-person performances will take place. Tickets are $5. After purchasing a ticket, visit indstate.edu/cas/theater. Attendees will receive a link to the performance one hour before the show. The production contains mature content, including discussions of death, miscarriage, infanticide, and sexual assault; viewer discretion is advised.
During and after each performance, mental health counselors will be on hand to offer support and resources to audience members via private audio/video chat.
For more information, call 812-237-3337.
"Agnes of God" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.