ISU swears in three new police officers

Three new officers for the Indiana State University Police were sworn in Tuesday by Magistrate Judge Craig McKee at the State Room in Tirey Hall.
They are:
• Reilly Teal, who played soccer and earned her undergraduate degree in Criminology & Criminal Justice from Indiana State. She is scheduled to receive her Masters degree from ISU in December.
• Cameron Paul, a Navy veteran with previous law enforcement experience with the Greencastle Police Dept. and, as a reserve, with the Rockville Police Dept.
• Adam Richmond, who has an associate degree from Ivy Tech Community College and was a safety officer for Hamilton Center.
