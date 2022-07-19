ISU summer honors students delve into the world of teaching

A dozen high-school honors students — several from as far away as Chicago — have spent a week recently at Indiana State University, with a number of them spending their days developing the art of teaching in an elementary education seminar at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
“They’re having a hands-on experience similar to what a teacher would have,” explained Dr. Melissa Nail, a professor in ISU’s department of teaching and learning. “Some of them have used this to confirm that this is absolutely what they want to do. Some of them have thought, ‘I want to explore something else.’
“One of them came in thinking she wanted to teach other students, but we didn’t have a high-school education seminar,” Nail added. “This has confirmed that she really wants to be a high-school teacher.”
“We were more than happy to partner with [ISU],” said Renee Henry, the Children’s Museum’s director of education. “Some of these honor students think they want to go into teaching but have never interacted with kids.”
In the mornings, the honors students led a science camp with 20 kids using the Children’s Museum’s curriculum; in the afternoons, they provided science demonstrations that they themselves had devised to whoever was visiting the museum, whose mission is to provide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.
The honors students’ presentations included using shaving cream to make slime, combining shaving cream with baking soda to create instant snow, mixing baking soda and vinegar in order to inflate balloons and fashioning art from a dry-erase marker’s drawings on a plate by adding water.
“They can compare the formality of a classroom [in the camp] with the informality of a place like us or an after-school program [with the demonstrations],” Henry said. “This is a great opportunity for these girls to see if teaching is right for them. I think they have developed their skills as we’ve had them here over the week.”
In addition to the teaching, the honors students have also done some learning by conducting research. “If they have a hard time getting a student’s attention, their research might be a student’s expected attention span and how they can keep a student engaged,” Nail said.
Lauren Tevlin, who will be a junior at Terre Haute South this fall, was one of those showing how combining a solid and a liquid create a gas that inflated the balloons. She preferred teaching in the morning camps. “I like getting to know the kids I work with,” she said. “You see them and they come up and give you a hug, they’re so happy to see you. I get to do my own thing [with the balloons].”
She had toured ISU multiple times, but had spent last week in the school’s dorms. “Campus life is definitely something to get used to. Everybody’s so welcoming and willing to help.”
Tevlin’s experience had encouraged her to pursue teaching, she said, “but I will definitely try to stick towards preschool. This allowed me to see how the different ages progress and how to enhance my teaching.”
She learned how to deal with her young charges. “You have to be assertive and make sure you’re not raising your voice or making negative comments,” said Tevlin. “It’s shown me how to work with different ages and personalities.”
Areli Mendieta Santos, who attends Frankfort High School north of Indianapolis and will attend ISU next year, intends to be a pediatrician, so taking part in the elementary education seminar helped her understand kids. “I’ve really learned from this and I applaud all the teachers, because it’s a difficult job,” she said with a laugh.
She said she “Learned that all these children, even though they’re all the same age, they all behave in different ways and have developed differently. If I continue to work with them, I’m never going to stop learning about children.”
Santos also learned how to gain children’s trust. “Once I see how they open up to me, it means so much to me.” The secret, she said was conversation — sharing information about herself with them not just expecting them to talk.
“I was kind of dreading this week because I’ve never been away from my parents for this long, but it’s been so much fun,” she said.
Lily Bocko, who attends Noblesville High School north of Indianapolis, intends to become a special ed teacher. “I really like working with kids and this assured me that I like it,” she said.
Some of her students had a short attention span, which she adapted to. “You have to be really quick with your activities and really change it up and let them choose among several options,” Bocko said.
Not all of the honors participants will go to ISU, Nail said, since a number want to attend a college closer to their home.
“This has been a phenomenal experience,” said Nail. “They’ve all gotten something from this.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
