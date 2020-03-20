ISU students wave goodbye; rest of semester is online-only

Indiana State University freshman Katie Kennedy and her mom, Karin, loaded up the car Friday with rolled up carpet, a microwave and plastic bins full of items that had been in Katie's Burford residence hall room.
On Monday, ISU announced that because of the coronavirus pandemic, instruction would be online-only through the end of spring semester. Residence halls will close at noon today and May commencement is canceled, although there will be a "virtual commencement."
"She's having to move back home early," said her mom; the Kennedys are from Terre Haute. "It's not something she desires, but we certainly need to do that to protect our Hoosiers, to mitigate the risk to everyone."
Fortunately, they had already moved a lot out Sunday; Katie planned to be at home based on ISU's original plans to be online through April 13, with students then returning. But due to the growing seriousness of the pandemic, ISU extended the online-only instruction through the remainder of the academic year.
Katie believes it's important to take the precautions because "we want to slow down the virus. It is disappointing to have our spring semester taken away, but whatever we have to do, we have to do."
As far as online-only instruction, she has experience with an online class.
"But to have all of our classes online is a little stressful, especially being home. It's hard to get motivated when the kitchen or TV is right there, and the dog is laying right next to you," Katie said.
Katie also lost her campus job because of precautions taken related to the pandemic, she said.
Nearby, in front of Blumberg Hall, Mary and Dan Coursen of Hamilton County helped their son, Zac, move out.
"We put it all in and now we have to take it all out," Mary Coursen said.
Mary Coursen's a nurse, so "I understand the idea, and keeping them all safe is best," she said. "Yes, things are online. I'm more concerned about the experience they are losing out on."
Family members also wonder how the university is going to reimburse housing and dining costs.
Dan Coursen, a hospital medical lab tech, said his son called him earlier in the week, and his son said, "Woo-hoo, the semester's over."
As for Zac, he believes making students leave campus might be somewhat of an over-reaction. He suggests students could have taken classes online yet continued to reside in residence halls, with extra precautions to promote good hygiene.
As far as the effectiveness of online learning, he said, "That depends on how it's done. It can be good; it can be bad, depending on what the professors decide to do," Zac said.
His mom said she's has taken online courses, and those courses take discipline to successfully complete. Zac may have trouble with internet where the family lives in Sheridan.
"Our internet is slow," she said, "and he can't go anywhere to get faster internet because they are all closed."
On a parking lot next to Rhoads Hall, Keith Beatty helped his daughter, Vera, pack up for the trip home to Indianapolis.
"It's very overwhelming and stressful because we also have to do online classes at the same time," she said.
Fortunately, next week is spring break.
Vera Beatty has taken online classes before, "but I didn't think it was going to have to be for this long," she said. She understands the reasons and the need for social distancing, otherwise students would be more likely to get COVID-19 and it could spread.
A language studies/teaching major, she's eager to return to ISU in fall.
Her dad, Keith, said he's OK with ISU's decision. "I want her to be safe ... not only her, but everyone in general," he said. "It's something we have to take seriously. Right now, it's like the fight for human civilization."
He understand why students are being asked to leave campus. "That's the most important thing, the safety of everyone. I know it's an inconvenience, but sometime you have to be inconvenienced to survive," he said.
While it was lunch hour, Hulman Memorial Student Union had few patrons and no seating. Any dining had to be carryout, by order of the governor.
A few students stood in line at George's Cafe, where George Issa took orders. In recent days, seniors who won't be returning to campus stopped by to take pictures with him and say good-bye.
The restaurant will be closed next week because of spring break, and after that, Issa said he'll see how things go. He estimates about 95 percent of his business is students, and their departure will hurt.
But he, too, understands the importance of sending students home.
"Of course, be safe. That's the main thing ... Health is the main thing," he said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.