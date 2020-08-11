ISU students return, prepare for classes in fall of COVID-19

Outside Sycamore Towers residence hall complex, Leah Hilliard’s little brother, 6-year-old Aiden, clung closely to his big sister, who is leaving their Chicago home to attend college at Indiana State University.
Hilliard is excited about attending college. “I worked hard to get here,” she said.
But she’s also keenly aware of the precautions she, and other students, must take to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m fine with it. I want to be safe. I want everyone else to be safe,” she said on a hot Monday afternoon as family and others from ISU helped her move into her residence hall.
“I do like that we are still on campus,” she said.
But nationwide, it will be a year like no other for those attending college, especially residential campuses. Masking and social distancing are paramount, officials say. Social life will be much more limited, and even dining halls have new safety protocols.
“It is a downside that this is what we have to come to in the world today. You just have to go about your day and take better precautions,” Hilliard said.
Her mom, Sharita Powers, said she and her husband were initially “very concerned with the on-campus experience ... and what steps would ISU take to make sure [students] are going to be protected.”
Now, they are comfortable with the preparation and precautions ISU is taking. “Student safety was at the forefront,” Powers said. “But it’s going to look different for her first year of college.”
Student move-in to residence halls began Sunday and extends through Aug. 17; students were required to schedule a date and time. Classes begin Aug. 18.
Among the many changes, face coverings are required in all university buildings, including all instructional settings, all common areas in residence halls, as well as outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. Also, classroom capacity will be reduced by an average of 50 percent.
Jacob Wooldriege, from Marion County, was moving into Pickerl Hall. “I have faith in the staff and everything. ... Getting used to college itself is what is exciting me and scaring me,” he said.
He’s okay with masking and other safety protocols if it will keep students safe and on campus.
“I’d rather have face-to-face instead of e-learning,” said Wooldriege, a music performance major.
His mom, Jennifer Wooldriege, says that for his major, “He needs that face to face ... there’s a lot of great benefits.”
While she has some concerns, she believes ISU is taking the steps necessary to keep it safe. The hardest part for her is “letting go of your first-born,” she said.
Hailey Tonsor, a freshman from Jerseyville, Illinois, is looking forward to her college experience and living on campus. She is in the Networks financial services program. “I think it will be nice to get away from a smaller town,” she said. “I’m going to make a lot of connections.”
She believes if students follow safety measures, they should be okay.
“If you get it [COVID-19], stay in your room, especially if you feel sick at all. And always wash your hands,” she said.
Her father, Brad, said, “I think the risk is everywhere, whether she is at college or at home. We’ve been practicing safe CDC measures, so she knows her role in trying to keep herself and everybody around her safe. I firmly feel like if she keeps doing what she is doing, she’ll come through this just fine — whether she is back home with us or here at school with friends.”
