A Holiday Market organized by Indiana State University students will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday outside the Vigo County Courthouse.
The event will feature about a dozen local vendors, food trucks, Santa, a holiday light display and kids' activities.
The students are in Jennifer Mullen's ISU marketing class.
ISU senior Gabe Gardner has been involved in the project. "We're going to have local businesses coming to promote their brand," he said. "We want people to see what the community has to offer."
One of the goals is to help promote a positive image of Terre Haute, he said.
According to Mullen, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce "had reached out to see if we could come up with a plan to help others to view Terre Haute through a positive lens. My students thought we should highlight the beauty, small businesses, entertainment, education, history, and health and wellness aspects of the town. Students formed groups and each group took one of those words and created an event."
The holiday market is a collaboration of three groups (beautification, entertainment and small businesses). One goal was to beautify one of the most iconic structures in town, the Vigo County Courthouse, with lights.
In front of the courthouse, each of the four colleges in town, ISU, Rose-Hulman, Ivy Tech and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, was asked to decorate a Christmas tree, and ISU students had to get sponsorships to help pay for lights.
The small business group asked a variety of small businesses to participate, and the entertainment group was responsible for getting food, drinks and entertainment.
Gardner, who was in the entertainment group, said students have been working on the project the whole semester. "I've learned a lot about how to coordinate events ... who to contact and when to contact them," he said.
He encourages people to attend the Holiday Market.
Food trucks expected to participate are Anna's Hands Soul Food; Taco Luv; Caffeine Machine; and Bites and Blessings.
Event sponsors include Duke Energy, ISU Center for Community Engagement, ISU Federal Credit Union, and Old National Bank. DIY Rentals assisted with a tent.
Courthouse maintenance staff, county commissioners and the mayor have also been instrumental in helping, Mullen said.
