The Indiana State University board of trustees decision to raise tuition for the next two years was not unanimous.
Student trustee Kimmie Collins, a graduate student from Terre Haute, voted against the increase during Thursday’s board of trustees meeting.
“As the student trustee, I represent the voice of the students on that board,” Collins said in an interview Friday.
“I voted against the tuition increase because while I know we are in a difficult situation financially and we need to cover our inflationary costs as an organization, I don’t believe increasing tuition rates is the answer,” Collins said.
She believes it will become more difficult for students, particularly those who are first generation and from lower-income households, to attend ISU.
During the first year, tuition at ISU will be $9,992, an increase of $130 per semester. In 2024-25, tuition will be $10,258, an increase of $133 per semester. Those rates are for full-time, in-state undergraduate students.
Tuition is increasing 2.75% each of the next two academic years.
ISU officials say the increases are necessary to maintain academic quality, meet ongoing operational expenses and to fund scholarships and fee remissions.
Collins said she would have preferred for ISU to focus more on working to attract students and increasing enrollment as a way to boost revenue, rather than increasing tuition costs.
She said she’s had incredible opportunities through ISU, and so have her peers in her alumni network.
According to Collins, ISU markets itself as being one of Indiana’s most affordable state institutions for a four-year degree, and officials point out that other institutions have raised tuition by a higher percentage.
But with ISU’s tuition increase, tuition next year would equal that of Purdue University and in 2024-25, it would be higher than Purdue’s base tuition.
She said Purdue may “bury some hidden fees” beyond base tuition that students may not expect, but “I think that is not uncommon across institutions,” she said.
During a hearing on the tuition increases Monday, ISU president Deborah Curtis said the increases are necessary due to increased costs to maintain facilities as well as increases for energy costs and services, including technology.
“Every year these costs go up,” she said. “So we really are pretty proud we’ve kept those costs at 2.75%, but pretty much below anyone else of the publics in the state” and below the Commission for Higher Education’s maximum target.
The commission recommended that tuition/mandatory fee increases not exceed 3.5% per year. Its recommendations are nonbinding.
On Friday, ISU provided the following statement:
“Student affordability is already a part of our budget with the ISU Advantage. Any student who is Pell-eligible as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid with a 3.0 high school GPA receives student assistance from ISU that covers the cost of tuition. The Indiana State University Advantage accommodates low income/high financial need students, regardless of any increase in tuition.”
Collins has served on the board since 2021, and her term is up at the end of June.
