Franko Teston is an Indiana State University sophomore with ambitious goals.

Not only does the 19-year-old from southern Illinois plan to become a school psychologist, he also makes skateboards and longboards and is developing plans to turn it into a business.

He makes and sells the boards, also called decks.

He calls his business Mabuhay Boards; Mabuhay is a Filipino greeting, based on his own heritage.

Currently, he is working on an honors project for a communication class in which he will give away one of his skateboards to the person who donates the most food, or funds, to benefit the ISU food pantry, called the Sycamore Pantry. The food drive is through April 23.

Teston started making skateboards and longboards last year, but it’s been difficult with classes and a pandemic; it’s been more of a hobby. “It’s still kind of in the setup stage for it to be fully operational,” he said. So far, he’s sold four; in the best-case scenario, it takes him about a week to make a board.

He started skateboarding when he was 13 and then took it up again last spring before the COVID pandemic changed life as everyone knows it. “I wanted something to do physically. And, I knew it was a good way to get from class to class quickly.”

Teston learned to make the skateboards and longboards from a company called Roarockit, which also sells products to do so.

Describing how he makes them, he said he orders veneers that are plies of Canadian maple from a company; he glues them and puts them into a vacuum bag on a foam mold; he vacuums all the air out and lets the glue dry after the wood shapes to the mold; then, he cuts the board into shape, sands it, designs it and puts a finish on it. At that point, it’s ready to sell.

While he only makes and sells the boards, if a customer wants him to order and assemble the trucks and wheels, he can do that as well.

One of his boards is black with a dragon on it; another has the Filipino Star. He especially likes designs that involve the Filipino culture.

Someday, he hopes the business will provide another stream of income for him, but making skateboards and longboards is also a way for him to express himself.

“It’s fun to create things. In a way it’s kind of therapeutic,” he said. “It’s also really cool to think that someone will skate on this and make memories on this board.”

In starting a business, giving back to the community will be an integral part of it, he said.

Jennifer Mullen-Perry, whose communication class Teston is taking, said of her student, “He has such a big heart.”

He has met with Launch Terre Haute and wants to work with the Indiana Small Business Development Center at ISU to learn more about putting a business plan in place, she said.

“For his honors project for my course, he wanted to combine his passion for his business with a community service project,” she said. “He’s just an all around good person.”

Those wanting to donate to the Sycamore Pantry can take food items to the Baptist Collegiate Ministry from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 800 N. Sixth St. Financial donations are accepted via Venmo @Franko-Teston.

