An Indiana State University student reported being robbed at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of University Apartments, according to ISU public safety.
The suspects pointed a gun and took cash from the victim.
The suspects were in a black Nissan Sentra and fled in an unknown direction on U.S. 41. One suspect was described as a Black male, in his mid-20s, with short hair and wearing a red hoodie and red hat. The other suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-20s with some facial hair and wearing a long sleeve black shirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call ISU police at 812-237-5555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.