ISU student cause of death 'undetermined'

The cause of death is "undetermined" for Indiana State University freshman Dylan McConkey, who died on campus Aug. 22, according to Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers.
McConkey, a freshman from Peotone, Illinois, south of Chicago, was majoring in computer science. Roommates found him on Aug. 22 at Cromwell Hall, according to ISU police. The Terre Haute Police Department assisted with crime scene technicians.
No anatomical cause of death has been identified, and drug and toxicology screens were negative, Myers said.
Further evaluation will be done for genetic studies by an outside company, she said.
The intent is "to figure out if there was something genetically that could have caused his death because right now [the pathologist] is not seeing anything from the autopsy and he's not seeing anything from the [toxicology screen]," she said.
Further evaluation for genetic information hopefully "could give us some answers or at least the family some answers," Myers said.
ISU conducted a celebration of life for McConkey on Sept. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.