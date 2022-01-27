ISU spring enrollment drops to 8,541

Indiana State University's spring enrollment has dropped to 8,541, down 11.6% from spring 2021, according to university data.
Last spring, enrollment was 9,662. In spring 2020, it was 10,584; and in spring 2019, 11,382. Those numbers do not include dual credit high school students.
Since 2019, ISU has experienced a nearly 25% spring enrollment decline.
Fall 2021 enrollment was 9,459, which means a 9.7% decline in fall to spring enrollment; fall to spring enrollments typically show a decline.
Fall enrollment between 2018 and 2021 dropped by 3,017 students, or 24%. [Those numbers don't include dual credit high school students].
Asked about the potential financial impact of declining enrollment, Mark Alesia, ISU director of university communication, stated, "It's too soon to know anything. We're working on fall 2022 enrollment projections, and when that's complete, we'll finalize budget planning assumptions."
Despite the downward trend, one ISU official says the university is seeing some positive trends in terms of fall to spring freshmen persistence and increased student applications for fall 2022.
"We feel pretty positive that we're going to be turning this around here. It's going to take several years for us to kind of start to build this back," said Jason Trainer, ISU vice provost for enrollment management.
Increased student applications, campus visits and financial aid completions "are trending in a much better place than they were last year," Trainer said.
One of the things ISU has been promoting is its Indiana State Advantage, a new initiative starting with fall 2022 entering freshmen that includes an out-of-classroom experience grant worth up to $3,000 in support of research opportunities, internships, service trips or study abroad.
ISU believes the initiative is having a positive impact on applications, which are up significantly. "Our first-year applications have increased by over 40% versus the fall 2021 class," Trainer said. "Although this application growth will not likely correlate to an equal increase in enrollment, it does demonstrate the growing interest in Indiana State."
The university has attributed declines in recent years to the continuing impact of the pandemic. ISU draws many first-generation and Pell-eligible students, many the most likely nationally to delay going to college.
Another factor nationally is that there are fewer 18-year-olds graduating from high school, especially in the Midwest. The “enrollment cliff” that had been predicted to arrive in 2025 has been hastened by the pandemic environment, President Deborah Curtis said last fall.
Also, the state’s flagship schools are enrolling students on their wait lists, students who in past years might have attended ISU or other institutions.
Trainer said the improvement this year in fall-to-spring persistence of first-time, full-time freshmen also is promising.
"We've seen a 4.8% increase in overall persistence rates across all students (freshmen)," reflecting pre-pandemic rates, he said. This year, it is 80.1%, up from last spring's 75.3%.
For Pell-eligible students, persistence increased by 10 points, from 67% last year to 77% this year. For African American freshmen, persistence went up 10.6 points, from 62% last spring to 72.6% this spring.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
