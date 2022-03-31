ISU Spring Choral Showcase Concert is April 8

Indiana State University’s School of Music will present its Spring Choral Showcase Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 8 in the University Hall Theater in the Bayh College of Education building.
The program will feature the Indiana State University Chorale, Women’s Choir, and Sycamore Singers.
“This concert is special, in many ways, for the students in our music program,” said Scott Buchanan, ISU director of choral activities. “The repertoire is diverse and challenging. I could not be prouder of the students in the School of Music,” he said in a news release.
The University Chorale, under the direction of Buchanan, will perform works by Scott Farthing, Tomas Victoria, Vijay Singh, and Michele Hecht with additional arrangements by Larry Farrow and J. David Moore. Jon Treadway will serve as the accompanist.
The Women’s Choir will offer a diverse program including selections by Bruce Tippette, Clara Schumann, Ruth Elaine Shram, Kim Baryluk, and Angele Arsenault. Yana Weinstein will conduct and Jin Hee Kim will serve as accompanist.
The Sycamore Singers will open the concert with a variety of vocal jazz charts, including a few old, familiar tunes such as Blue Skies, Nothing Can Stop Me Now, and It’s Only a Paper Moon. Buchanan serves as the director of that ensemble and Treadway is the accompanist.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 237-2768.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.