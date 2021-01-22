The pandemic has caused Indiana State University to cancel the annual Speakers Series for the spring semester, but the university is working to schedule as many as eight speakers for 2021-22.
The Speaker Series, which is free and open to the public, also was canceled in the fall semester because of the pandemic. It was to have started again Feb. 2 with Bakari Sellers, a CNN commentator and author.
More information will be available at hulmancenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.