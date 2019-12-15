James Fraiser thought he’d reached the pinnacle by earning the title of Marine after bootcamp and his stripe as an infantryman following two months at the School of Infantry.
That was until he checked into his Camp Pendleton-based unit, 3rd Battalion 5th Marine Regiment, and his seniors shortly let him know they’d all earned the title and that, aside from rank and title, were all equal.
Like the 781 others graduating alongside Fraiser at Indiana State University’s winter commencement Saturday, the Marine veteran was conferred a degree and labeled ISU alumnus.
But like his experience in the Marine Corps, Fraiser told the graduating class it’s not about being rubber stamped by the organization, but what you do with that label moving forward.
“It has served me well to remember this, and treat everyone with the respect and dignity I expect to receive in return,” Fraiser said.
“Even as I speak of the places I’ve been and the things I’ve done, they contribute nothing to a first impression.
“Respect and dignity say much more.”
Chosen to represent his class, Fraiser spent the lion’s share of his speech motivating the graduates to celebrate the accomplishment of a college degree, but also to use it as a launching point and not a final destination.
After graduating high school in 2011, Fraiser enlisted in the Marine Corps as a rifleman. He deployed overseas twice in his four-year hitch.
In that time he and his Marines faced obstacles, or breaking points turned “making points,” Fraiser called them. Those challenges often offer lesson his fellow graduates would be wise to carry with them, he said.
“It is often when we find ourselves in the darkest moments and those difficult trials that we find our way through,” Fraiser said. “Remember that like the body, the mind and soul are designed to adapt: They must be strained in order to develop to their fullest potential.
“Today is proof of your ‘making points.’”
Fraiser encouraged the graduates to remember their shared humanity. You “start at zero” with everyone you meet, Fraiser said, and treating others with respect and dignity is essential to making a lasting impression.
“In the Marine Corps, it mattered not your race, creed, religion, gender or orientation,” he said. “Our focus and what mattered was our ability to complete the mission — to do what was asked of us and do it well.
“Class of 2019, be humble, understand the struggle never ends, and remember, we are a strong unit.”
ISU President Deborah Curtis challenged the graduating class to “reach, stretch, and connect,” as they go forward in life and be difference makers in the world.
“You leave here today as the institution’s promise that our graduates are difference makers,” Curtis said. “We expect that you will go forward today with a sense of gratitude for all the individuals that have helped you reach this point.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.