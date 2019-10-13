ISU Speaker Series presents Tim Shriver Nov. 6

Having served just under 5 million athletes with intellectual disabilities in 179 different countries, Tim Shriver will be the next guest in the Indiana State University Speaker Series.
The chairman of the Special Olympics will speak at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 in Tilson Auditorium. A book signing will follow.
Shriver — an author, film producer and entrepreneur — has worked hard to provide amazing opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities.
He has been a part of a team that has created new Special Olympics programs in athlete leadership, cross-cultural research, health, education, and family support. In addition, he has worked to garner more government support for issues of concern to the Special Olympics community, testifying before Congress and challenging government leaders worldwide.
Shriver has co-produced two movies – “Amistad” and “The Loretta Claiborne Story” – and was the executive producer of “The Ringer” and “The Front of the Class.”
In addition to film, Shriver has also written a book: “Fully Alive: Discovering What Matters Most.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.hulmancenter.org or call 877-ISU-TIXS.
