ISU shows 89 students, 3 employees with COVID-19

An Indiana State University dashboard shows 89 students have COVID-19, with 17 isolating on campus and 72 isolating off campus, according to Indiana State University’s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday.
Three ISU employees are isolating with COVID-19, according to dashboard data, which is updated by noon on weekdays and is based on the previous day’s numbers at 11:59 p.m.
In addition, 130 students are in quarantine, 29 on campus and 101 off campus. Eighteen employees are quarantining.
On Friday, the dashboard showed 27 students had COVID and were isolating, and 70 students were in quarantine. Also, as of Friday, four employees were isolating with COVID, while 16 employees were on quarantine.
Mark Alesia, ISU spokesman, said the numbers are not cumulative. They represent a single day’s numbers and a “snapshot in time.”
Those in isolation have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those in quarantine had “close contact” with someone who is positive. ISU is using the definition of “close contact” provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Department of Health.
ISU started the dashboard to inform campus about the number of students and employees who are in isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19.
The dashboard is located at www.indstate.edu/covid/dashboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.