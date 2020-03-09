ISU sets sights high for 'Give to Blue Day'

Indiana State University is gearing up for its second annual Give to Blue Day, a 24-hour fundraising event that will take place Wednesday.
Last year, the first ever Give To Blue Day raised $436,243, with 1,691 separate donors from Terre Haute to Australia; it was the largest single-day fundraiser in university history.
“This year, we’ve set our sights even higher,” and the goal is to reach 1,865 donors in 24 hours, said Andrea Angel, chief executive officer of the ISU Foundation and vice president for university advancement. The number 1,865 was chosen because that was the year Indiana State University was founded.
The university has several events planned on campus as well as partners in the community, the region and across the country “to help us inspire others to give back on this day,” Angel said.
Last year, the first-time event exceeded its goal of 1,000 donors by an additional 691 contributors, which “was amazing,” Angel said.
The university doesn’t set a specific dollar goal.
“Of course, we’d like to raise more than that initial year, but really we want to stress strength in numbers. The more we can get people to participate and be part of the day at the level they are comfortable, the better,” she said. “We’re trying to create a culture of giving back to ISU ... It’s less about what you give and more about the fact you are giving back to support ISU.”
All supporters of Indiana State — whether alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and friends — are invited to make a contribution of any amount.
On campus, about 15 to 20 events are planned to get students, faculty and staff involved, including an 11:30 a.m. pep rally at Hulman Memorial Student Union. All colleges are planning their own events.
ISU is partnering with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, which is helping promote the event. A number of downtown restaurants will provide a portion of their sales that day back to ISU; among the confirmed businesses so far are Saratoga, 5th Street Nutrition and Crossroads Cafe, with more expected.
Donors will be able to contribute to a number of initiatives, including Bridge the Gap Scholarships, community engagement/experiential learning, student affairs initiatives, academic colleges and more.
But they’ll also be able to select an “other” category enabling them to donate wherever they want, such as athletics, specific programs or the library. “It’s very much a donor-centric day,” Angel said.
The Bridge the Gap scholarship, created last year, is especially important for ISU students and aims to help students with financial need finish college.
“Fifty percent of our student body has exceptional financial need, and that would be higher than any other four-year institution in the state,” Angel said. Those students are prepared academically but might hit financial roadblocks that in some cases could force them to drop out.
“We’ve got to fix that problem,” Angel said.
For the 2020-21 academic year, ISU will be able to give out $193,000 in Bridge the Gap scholarships to support students with financial needs who are in good academic standing.
“We’ve been working on the Bridge the Gap scholarship for just over a year and we’ve raised over $1 million for that fund,” Angel said. Some of it is endowed and still growing, but “a great deal is annual donations to support immediate needs.”
Similar to last year, Give to Blue Day will include matching and challenge gifts to encourage friendly competition.
Last year’s inaugural event “did so much to bring together the campus and community. We hope Give to Blue Day can do it again next week,” Angel said.
ISU President Deborah Curtis said last year’s inaugural Give to Blue Day “was a huge success, setting a single-day record for ISU fundraising. Our loyal and generous Sycamore community gives us great hope that we’ll eclipse that record this year while reaching our goal for the number of donors — 1,865 ...The donations, wherever people choose to direct them at ISU, will benefit students and help our university reach even greater heights.”
On Wednesday, people will be able to donate online by going to indstate.edu/GiveToBlue or by stopping in at the ISU Foundation Office, located at 30 N. Fifth St. The office will be staffed from 7 a.m. until midnight. For questions or information, people can call University Advancement at 812-237-6100.
People also will be able to follow updates through social media by using #GiveToBlueDay.
The website will go “live” at midnight Wednesday and fundraising will continue for 24 hours.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.