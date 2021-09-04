Indiana State University is implementing new COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements for some learning and community engagement activities that have a greater risk of transmission.
Starting Oct. 1, individuals participating in those activities will be required to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Also, ISU students taking part in university-sponsored travel will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the start of travel — or proof of vaccination.
Proof of vaccination or weekly testing will be required for:
• Students who are in the clinical, practicum, or internship phases of a clinical program.
• Pre-service teacher education majors, including secondary education majors, with school-based experiences.
• Student instructors in the Community School of the Arts.
• Sycamore Community Work participants.
• Participants of club sports with close contact.
Semi-weekly testing is required for all students participating in theater productions and all students and instructors in the ISU Flight Academy this semester, and ISU hopes to implement those requirements as soon as possible.
The new requirements are based on CDC guidance, industry standards in some fields and best practices for universities and colleges.
Over the past month, ISU officials “have been informed by department chairs and deans that some types of experiential learning simply cannot be implemented in a safe manner without additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” according to a link that provides details about the changes.
According to Chris Olsen, interim provost, “The big concern from a practical standpoint is the number of students who go from campus out into the community. We want to be as safe as we can, both as a responsible community partner and for our own campus.”
The new requirements are especially important for ISU students who interact with a lot of people, including those populations too young to get vaccinated or are in other vulnerable situations, he said. Also, a lot of clinical placements are at Union Health, which is requiring employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1; that applies to students who have clinical experiences there.
The new requirements are not a vaccine mandate, Olsen said; they provide the option of a vaccine or testing.
As far as the Oct. 1 effective date, he noted that vaccinations are readily available, but testing — including rapid testing — has recently become more challenging with the rise in COVID numbers in the community.
Given the logistics of 8,000 undergraduate students, ISU has to balance the need to move forward quickly with its capacity on campus and in the community to provide tests, Olsen said.
ISU has some testing capacity and it is looking into how it can increase that capacity.
“We feel we’re moving as fast as is prudent and as fast as we can, and this doesn’t apply to the whole campus — just a relatively small subset of students engaged in very particular activities,” he said.
ISU’s vaccination rate continues to increase, among both students and employees, he said. Both groups can upload vaccine verification, and officials believe vaccination numbers are actually higher than the ISU dashboard indicates but not everyone has uploaded that information, which is voluntary.
Details of the new requirements can be found at bit.ly/38Li36J
