The Scott College of Business at Indiana State University has been recognized by the Princeton Review for its high quality MBA program.
The education services company recently named ISU's Master of Business Administration program to its list of Best Business Schools for 2023.
“Our faculty and staff are committed to providing a distinct student-centered education that impacts business within Indiana and beyond,” said Terry Daugherty, the college's dean.
The list, which is posted at https://www.princetonreview.com/business-school-rankings/best-business-schools, features the company’s profiles of 243 schools offering on-campus MBA programs.
The profiles have Princeton Review’s ratings of the schools and include quotes from students enrolled in the MBA programs who were surveyed by the company for this project.
“‘Small classes, great teachers, good assistantships’ and an affordable tuition add up to excellent value for students here,” ISU’s profile states.
Said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief: “All of the b-schools that made our list for 2023 deliver exceptional business education and programs. We commend them for their excellent academics, and we recommend them highly to prospective MBA applicants.”
Prospective MBA students are invited to an information session from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Magna Carta Room (Federal Hall Room 223).
Attendees will learn more about how an MBA from the Scott College of Business can accelerate their careers. RSVP online by Feb. 17.
