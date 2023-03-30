The Indiana State University School of Music will present a Spring Choral Showcase Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 7 in the University Hall Theater, located in the Bayh College of Education building. The program will feature the Indiana State University Chorale, Women’s Choir and Sycamore Singers.
“Preparing for the Spring Choral Showcase is always fun for our students in the music program,” said Dr. Scott Buchanan, ISU Director of Choral Activities. “We are still suffering a bit from the enrollment woes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we are still committed to excellence in all our performing ensembles in the School of Music. The repertoire on this program is diverse and challenging. I could not be prouder of the students in the School of Music.”
The program will feature three of ISU’s choral ensembles. The University Chorale, under the direction of Buchanan, will perform works by American composers René Clausen, David Childs, Michael John Trotta, Elaine Hagenberg and Tom Porter with an additional trilogy of lullabies by Spanish composer Javier Busto. Hannah Kirkwood will serve as the accompanist.
The Women’s Choir will also offer a diverse program including selections by Marques Garrett, Greg Gilpin, Emily Crocker, Laura Farnell, Jay Althouse, and Dan Forrest. Yana Weinstein will conduct and Jin Hee Kim will serve as accompanist.
The Sycamore Singers will open the concert with a variety of selections including two vocal jazz charts arranged by Darmon Meader. The set will also include arrangements of two songs from the 1972 Broadway Musical, Pippin, and an arrangement of a tune from the 1957 musical, The Music Man. Buchanan serves as the director of that ensemble and Hannah Kirkwood is the accompanist.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 812-237-2763.
