Indiana State University's School of Music will present a Holiday Concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the University Hall Theater at the Bayh College of Education.
“This is going to be a really diverse program," said Scott Buchanan, director of choral activities. “We started the event a couple of years ago as a choral concert. However, in the last few years, we have expanded it beyond simply a choral concert.”
In addition to the choral groups, a Marimba Ensemble, under the direction of Jimmy Finnie, will perform arrangements of Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” and Adam’s “O Holy Night."
The concert will have an audience sing-along portion.
Tickets are $5 on the day of the event. Only cash and checks are accepted. For information, call 812-237-2763.
