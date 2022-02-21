ISU says website not intentionally blocked

A former Indiana State University student trustee critical of President Deborah Curtis and what he views as the university's "downhill slide" has created a website that was initially blocked on campus.
However, ISU says the site has been available since Sunday evening and was temporarily blocked by cybersecurity software to assess it as a potential threat.
"We have cybersecurity software that will block what it calls a 'newly seen domain' such as the site in question," said Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication. "Such sites have what IT people call a 'cooldown period,' which allows time for the software to assess it as a potential threat before allowing access to it on our network."
The software first picked up the site Friday night, so campus WiFi blocked it for anyone on the ISU network. Access was allowed starting at 5:16 p.m. Sunday, Alesia said.
The website is called www.saveindstate.com.
Former ISU student trustee Andrew Case, who served from 2017 and 2019 and initially supported the hiring of Curtis, has started the website because he believes the university "is struggling" and "on a steady downhill slide."
He cites the university's significant downturn in enrollment, the budget impact and the departure of some administrators, faculty and staff related to leadership issues.
Case, who is pursuing a law degree in Oklahoma, said he started the website "to raise awareness to a point that the community is able to express concern in a way that the board (of trustees) will recognize ... to kind of elevate the conversation to a point that the board is going to look at it."
He believes the discussion is necessary because "we see what the enrollment numbers are doing and now what those enrollment numbers have done budget-wise. I personally have a very real concern for how the university is going to continue to perform and continue to meet the needs that it's currently meeting with shortfalls in the budget, with fewer students and things like that."
Case said he had a positive experience at ISU and cites his "amazing opportunities, support, and experience" while attending the university.
He wrote on the website that "these losses cannot continue. The people that made Indiana State University great should be respected and listened to, not left to remain silent until they eventually feel the only option is to leave."
Case said he knows others who feel as he does but they have been unwilling to speak "out of fear of retribution."
Commenting on the Case's overall website, Alesia said, "We are focused on implementing the action plan university leaders described to the trustees last week in a public meeting" outlining how ISU hopes to boost enrollment.
At ISU, fall enrollment between 2018 and 2021 dropped by 3,017 students, or 24%. [Those numbers don't include dual-credit high school students].
On Thursday, ISU trustees were told that the university will need to make $8.4 million in cuts to its general fund budget over the next two budget years to make up for enrollment declines and a corresponding loss of student tuition revenue.
Enrollment at ISU, and nationwide, has been adversely affected by the pandemic. Also, the number of students attending college nationally is decreasing.
Officials said the pandemic hit ISU’s enrollment especially hard because the students most likely to skip or put off college — first-generation college students and lower-income students — are an important part of the demographic ISU serves.
Also in recent years, ISU also became more selective in admissions with a goal of increasing graduation rates.
Officials did report some positive news Thursday. ISU is projecting 1,800 freshmen in fall 2022, up from 1,433 in fall 2021. Freshman applications are up 42% from last year.
There have been positive developments in terms of fall to spring persistence (students returning) for this year's first-time, full time freshmen; that rate is 80%.
Persistence also improved for groups participating in a Lilly Endowment Project Success program: for 21st Century Scholars, fall to spring persistence improved from 66% last year to 79%
Officials hope that programs such as the new Indiana State Advantage will help increase enrollment; it includes an experiential learning guarantee, a tuition-free guarantee and a four-year guarantee.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
