Indiana State University officials say efforts to improve retention of minority students as well as the diversity of its faculty are showing some positive trends.
The univeristy's trustees heard a report on those efforts Friday.
Among the trends, according to an ISU news release:
- The persistence rate for Black students — freshmen who enrolled for the 2022 fall semester and registered for the 2023 spring semester — increased 17% from 2020-21. There was a 6.7% increase from 2021-22.
- Persistence for Hispanic students is 11.8% higher in 2022-23 than 2020-21.
- Students of color had improvements in percentage in academic good standing.
- The student body and workforce are more diverse than 2021-22, with significant increases in the percentage of faculty of color.
Chris Olsen, provost and vice president of academic affairs, attributed the successes to increased “Project Success” advising made possible by a Lilly Endowment grant and the Indiana State Advantage, which includes a tuition-free guarantee and housing support for certain students.
“The students have worked hard, obviously, and they deserve the credit for their academic success," Olsen said. "We believe, too, that our support for students who have traditionally been at the greatest economic risk is making a difference."
ISU's scholarship programs that emphasize added support for Pell-eligible students —particularly the tuition-free guarantee for qualifying students — and its one-time housing support gives many first-year students and families the economic foundation they need, he said.
Under the tuition-free guarantee, after aid is calculated, ISU will make up any difference in tuition costs for Pell grant-eligible students from Indiana who had a high school GPA of at least 3.0 and are in good academic standing.
ISU's efforts are working, Olsen said.
Like most institutions of higher education across the country, ISU continues to deal with smaller enrollments due to the pandemic and declining college-going rates. "But that is changing, and we are on the right track and seeing positive results.”
