Indiana State University officials said Friday the school's fundraising is up 40 percent for fiscal year 2018-19.
Dollars raised by the Division of University Advancement totaled about $8.89 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, a $2.5 million increase from the prior year. The figures include cash gifts, in-kind gifts, pledges and planned gifts,
Donors were up 16 percent with 7,582 contributors. More than a fourth are first-time donors. Alumni made up 59 percent of donors; employees and emeriti made up 12 percent.
“On behalf of the ISU Foundation Board of Directors, thank you to all those who have made giving to Indiana State a priority," board chairman Tom Bareford said in a news release. "It is inspiring to see what our Sycamore family can accomplish when we come together to support each other.”
Among the initiatives that supported the success was the university’s first annual day of giving on March 13. Nearly 1,700 donors — including 252 students — contributed more than $436,000, making it the largest single-day fundraiser in university history.
More than $400,000 was raised to support the Bridge the Gap Endowed Scholarship fund. Alumna Jo Einstandig’s pledge of $250,000 is the lead commitment for the effort. Bridge the Gap scholarships provide the funding students need between the financial resources they have and their full cost of attendance.
