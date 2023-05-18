Members of the Scott College of Business will partner with the College of Business at the University of Akron to examine how consumers pay attention to digital video and television advertising.
Terry Daugherty, dean of the Scott College of Business, and Milton Soto-Ferrari, assistant professor of operations & supply chain management, will represent ISU.
TVision Insights, a leader in audience measurement, partnered with JAR, the Journal of Advertising Research, seeking proposals from scholars to help advance the industry’s understanding of audience attention using their demographically representative panel of more than 13,000 people across 5,000 U.S. homes.
The ISU and University of Akron team will investigate audience attention using predictive analytics and machine learning to compare traditional broadcast television to internet-connected viewing experiences, like streaming platforms.
The goal is to develop best-practice recommendations for marketers seeking effective attention-based advertising.
“The project is exciting because the internet-connected video is everywhere, with the potential of this work groundbreaking for advertisers,” Daugherty said. “People have more control today than ever before over how they access, watch, and even share video content, so the need for brands to effectively break through and resonate with consumers makes attention a critical factor.”
This partnership between industry and academia will examine complex, real-world issues using TVision’s technology that gathers second-by-second data. Some of the largest brands in the world, top media networks, and streaming platforms rely on TVision research.
In total, 33 academic teams worldwide applied, with only eight awarded access. The other seven teams are Northwestern University, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Southern California, University of Houston, Emory University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and the University of South Australia.
