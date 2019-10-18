ISU's own radio pioneer to be honored Monday

Indiana State University will celebrate 90 years in broadcasting education at a noon program Monday in Dede II of Hulman Memorial Student Union.
The keynote speaker is Joshua Shepperd, director of the Radio Preservation Task Force at the Library of Congress, on the topic of “The Origins of Public Media at State Universities.”
Mary Myers, adjunct faculty member at the University of Central Florida and Regent University, will discuss “The Hoosier Schoolmaster of the Air,” Clarence M. Morgan.
Myers wrote at length about Morgan’s impact on public broadcast journalism in an article recently featured in the not-for-profit news service, Current.
Myers dubs Morgan “the Hoosier Schoolmaster of the Air” and with pioneering a strategy based in entertainment and education for live radio programs broadcast on commercial radio.
That style, she says, spawned unique children’s educational radio programs, custom sound effects equipment, an innovative studio design allowing audience viewing and a virtually unmatched 90-year program of educational broadcasting.
The Indiana State Teachers College (now ISU) offered its first radio course for academic credit in the spring 1929 quarter, taught by Joseph Bernard Herschman, according to a university news release.
That year, Herschman became the first ISU faculty member to host a radio broadcast.
In 1934, the college asked radio enthusiast and English teacher Morgan to build a radio division at the college. The partnership with WBOW-AM continued over the next 35 years, with Morgan and his students airing more than 9,800 live broadcasts.
In recognition of his pioneering work in radio broadcasting and education, Morgan was inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in 2003.
