ISU’s Career Center helps students thrive, including aspiring doctor Anna-Marie Carver
Indiana State University’s Career Center helps students find employment, as reflected by the 95 percent placement rate into jobs, graduate school or the military for the Class of 2021. It was 99 percent, pre-pandemic, for the Class of 2019.
That help, of course, extends to all students. For Carver, being hard of hearing may be challenging, but it didn’t deter her from spending the past two summers helping trauma patients as an intern at an Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
“As an intern, I attended all trauma codes that came into the emergency department alongside the trauma surgeons and associated staff,” said Carver, an aspiring physician. “I assisted with data analysis for patient cases that are reviewed by the trauma department and for continued re-verification of the hospital’s level one trauma center status.”
ISU’s Career Center maintains partnerships with various agencies such as The Gregory S. Fehribach Center, which facilitates paid internships in Indianapolis for Indiana college students with physical disabilities.
ISU Career Services Assistant Director Darby Scism said five students have interned through the program since the collaboration with Fehribach began about three years ago.
She says it is a tremendous program for students with physical disabilities and encourages more students to apply.
Carver said she’s thankful to the ISU Career Center and the Gregory S. Fehribach program. Carver values the time she has spent in the operating room and working with ER residents, anesthesiology attending physicians, inpatient pharmacists, psychiatric staff, and physical and occupational therapists.
“As a hard-of-hearing student, learning that a program such as this one exists felt amazing,” Carver said. “Over the last two summers, while interning with the trauma team, I have seen and learned so many things that give me a great advantage as I start preparing to apply for medical school.”
Part of what she has had to learn is how to adapt her hearing challenges to the work environment.
“Trauma codes easily get loud and busy with many different healthcare professionals in the room,” Carver said. “Communication can become difficult, especially for someone like me. I have learned various strategies that I will implement as a future physician to ensure that I can effectively communicate with staff as well as patients.”
Carver said she has learned that she can succeed.
“The biggest takeaway from my time in this internship program was gaining the confidence to continue pursuing my dream career as a physician as well as how to handle the job as someone with a disability,” she said.
— This article was submitted by Indiana State University.
