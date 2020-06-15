Indiana State University has received full accreditation from The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, a body that applied rigorous standards to its assessment of programs in the Bayh College of Education.
“CAEP accreditation is important as it serves as a nationally recognized seal of approval for the quality of our educator preparation programs,” said Janet Buckenmeyer, dean of the college. “Students entering ISU can be assured that our educator programs prepare them to teach students first."
The spring 2020 review resulted in 60 newly-accredited Educator Preparation Providers (EPPs), ISU among them, bringing the total to 341 providers approved.
Thirteen ISU programs now have CAEP accreditation.
