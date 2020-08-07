ISU returns, others to follow soon

Starting Sunday, Indiana State University students will begin moving back to campus residence halls, and later this month, students at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will follow.

Students are returning amid growing numbers of COVID cases in Vigo County, and most of the increased cases are among those ages 19 to 29, health officials say. As of Friday, the local department reported 618 cases; last Saturday, the department reported 465 cases.

Each college, which will offer in-person, hybrid and online classes, has detailed plans to prevent COVID spread.

At ISU, move-in to residence halls begins Sunday and extends through Aug. 17.

Face coverings are required in all university buildings, including all instructional settings, all common areas in residence halls, as well as outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. The university will provide two masks to each on-campus student.

For in-person classes, adjustments will be made to promote social distancing, which includes reducing the number of students in classrooms and moving some classes to larger spaces on campus.

Employees at higher risk for severe illness with COVID-19, or those who have a household member at higher risk, were able request temporary accommodations, which might include workplace modifications, the opportunity to work remotely or the ability to use vacation, sick, or unpaid leave.

Earlier this week, Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner, said the local health department has been in contact with the local colleges.

He believes the colleges have good, detailed plans and procedures for returning to campus, and they have worked with the health department, which “will be offering as much assistance as possible” and will provide programs to train contact tracers at the colleges, he said.

The higher education institutions have students coming from throughout Indiana, other states and other countries, so that brings with it a different set of challenges with contact tracing, should COVID cases occur on campuses, he said.

Brucken’s bigger concern is how students and employees conduct themselves outside of the academic setting and whether they wear masks, socially distance, avoid large crowds and follow other safety measures.

The colleges “are doing everything they can do to control their variables, which is their responsibility. After that, the responsibility falls on college students, faculty and staff” to do their part, Brucken said.

The colleges will bring thousands more people to the community.

But he doesn’t want them, or K-12 schools, to become a “scapegoat” if COVID numbers increase in the community, which is already happening. “Schools are doing their job,” Brucken said. “The rest of society needs to do their job.”

If the majority of people do follow those safety protocols, “This thing can burn itself out,” Brucken said.

Indiana State University

Mark Alesia, ISU spokesman, said the university is aware of Vigo County’s recent increase in cases. “With our students, faculty, and staff following carefully crafted and well-publicized protocols, ISU has worked diligently toward a successful semester of in-person and online learning,” he said.

ISU has been “in consistent contact” with the Vigo County Health Department since early March, as well as the local Joint Information Center, a group representing health, education, and law enforcement institutions. “University leaders have had numerous individual discussions with Health Department officials,” he said.

Among the measures it is taking, ISU will have an online COVID-19 questionnaire for students, faculty, and staff to fill out daily. It asks if they are experiencing symptoms and whether they’ve been in close contact with anyone who’s COVID positive or if they’re COVID positive themselves.

Other changes across campus are as follows:

• Move-in has been extended over nine days and students are required to schedule a date and time to move in.

• Classroom capacity will be reduced by an average of 50 percent.

• Students who have symptoms or think they might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should stay home or in their room, if on campus, and contact the Student Health Center for testing.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, move-in day for new students is Aug. 14 and will be spread out with assigned move-in times starting from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Returning students will move in on Aug.16, with move-in times also spread out. The first day of classes is Aug. 18.

“In our case, small is great and the majority of our class sizes do not exceed 15 to 20, with the largest class of about 30,” said B.J. Riley, director of marketing.

Classrooms are set up with physical distancing, and face masks will be required in the classroom, in public spaces and whenever physical distancing is not possible. Classrooms will be cleaned between classes. Commons spaces will be cleaned after every use.

“We have established traffic patterns within buildings and on stairways to reduce the number of passersby in hallways or stairwells,” he said.

The college also has protocols in place if a COVID case develops “to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff and to continue the learning process in an uninterrupted way,” he said.

A few students have changed from an on-campus to an online program, “but we are still on track with a great incoming campus class,” Riley said.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Rose-Hulman has a detailed, 20-page campus re-entry plan that requires students to test for COVID within 72 hours prior to arrival on campus. It also will use random testing of students and employees this fall quarter “and potentially beyond.”

The random testing will take place weekdays at a rate of 40 to 200 individuals a day, with testing rates higher during higher-risk periods.

The college is providing and paying for COVID-19 testing on campus.

“I’ve been in higher education administration 35 years, and I can honestly say this is the most dynamic and challenging period I’ve ever been through,” said Rob Coons, Rose-Hulman president, said earlier this week.

The college has procedures for isolation and quarantine and has secured on-and-off campus housing locations for those who need to isolate or quarantine.

It is also requiring that a face mask be worn while inside any Rose-Hulman facility, including classrooms, labs and public areas of residence halls, as well as outside where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.

All students will go through an education/orientation on the importance of following safety protocols, and materials are already going out “to try to make them more aware and more sensitive to those issues,” Coons said.

Coons said he is aware of rising COVID numbers in Vigo County, which is a concern. “We’re hopeful, like everyone else, there will be a vaccine by the end of the year or first of next year that will help us manage this.”

While Rose will work to educate students, “at some point, there is only so much the institution can control. We’ve been blessed over the years with students who are very responsible and very focused on their education. But they are also still 18- to 22-year-olds. So it’s a challenge.”

Students will arrive on campus later this month, with classes starting Sept. 3.

Ivy Tech Community College

Fall 2020 semester begins Aug. 24, and many in-person classes will be offered in addition to virtual, online, and flexible classes that give students the option to attend online or in-person.

At Ivy Tech-Terre Haute, in-person classes will primarily be offered in the Schools of Nursing and Health Sciences; Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science; and Information Technology;

Most general education, business, and liberal arts courses will continue to be offered virtually or online only.

It has established guidelines for returning to campus, which include social distancing guidelines, cleaning and preventive protocols, and a face covering policy.

