Starting today, Indiana State University will require face coverings while indoors on campus.
The requirement, which does have some exceptions, is based on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the university said in a news release this afternoon.
Exceptions apply in private offices, residence hall rooms, while sitting and eating or drinking in a dining area, and while exercising in the Student Recreation Center or Sports Performance Center.
Other exceptions will apply to intercollegiate athletics and to some instructional and co-curricular experiences.
Face coverings are required in residence hall pod bathrooms, except when showering. The Student Recreation Center showers are closed.
Face coverings also will be required while entering and exiting dining areas and waiting to receive food.
Students, faculty and staff will receive two masks from the university.
Faculty and staff face coverings are included in welcome back packets and will be delivered to their dean or vice president by Friday. The process of distributing masks to students is being determined, wrote Mark Alesia, director of university communication.
Reactions
“I think (mandatory wearing masks) is something that will keep everyone safe, so I think it is the smart thing to do,” said Emma Pennington, a sophomore studying English and history at Indiana State University.
Pennington, from Terre Haute, said she supports having the university provide the face masks.
“I think that it is good that they are giving out masks because masks might not be readily available to some people, except the disposable kind. We need masks that you can use more than once, wash it and reuse it, so you can be protected all the time,” Pennington said.
Robert Guell, professor of economics at ISU, said while wearing a mask can be difficult, especially as it fogs up his glasses, “it is what we are going to have to do.”
“I am not entirely excited about face to face (classes), but the reality is that the institution’s financial health depends on face-to-face classes,” Guell said. “And if we decided, even if we were operating on principle that money doesn’t matter, other schools would simply be taking students of ours who are really wanting that face-to-face experience,” Guell said.
That might especially be true of incoming freshman, who experienced half of their senior year in high school without attending classes, he added.
“Those students are not particularly interesting in duplicating that,” Guell said. “We could argue until we are blue in the face that we have been doing distance education well and for a while, but that was not the experience of new freshmen. I think we would keep our existing students, but new freshmen would simply go someplace else.”
The pandemic and a requirement for masks could also result in more hybrid classes, with many variations, Guell said, such as half a class attending in person on certain days after watching recorded online lectures, then the other half attending in person.
Another variant could be to have half a class watch a live lecture via Zoom, while half the class attends in person, then switch with those groups on different days.
Guell said there also is an expectation of faculty that face-to-face classes would be at 50 percent capacity of a classroom to “reduce our vulnerability some, as well as one-way foot traffic in buildings to reduce rubbing shoulders while going in opposite directions.”
“The faculty leadership and administration are working to make the best of a bad situation,” Guell said.
— The Tribune-Star’s Mark Fitton also contributed to this report.
