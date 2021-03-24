ISU releases statement on Asian, Asian-American discrimination

Increasing reports of discrimination and violence toward Asians and Asian-Americans nationwide have prompted Indiana State University to provide a public statement of support for members of those groups on campus.
Andy Morgan, interim vice president for student affairs, wrote the letter, which was distributed to the ISU community on Friday in the aftermath of the March 16 Atlanta-area spa shootings that claimed the lives of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.
Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication, said the letter was distributed because “we wanted to reassure our Asian and Asian-American students, faculty, and staff that we support them as part of our inclusive, welcoming academic community. And we wanted to remind everyone that ISU will not tolerate discrimination or harassment.”
In the letter, Morgan wrote, “Our nation has seen an increased amount of hate and violence towards Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.
“On Tuesday, March 16, it accelerated in the Atlanta area with the murders of eight people, six of whom were Asian women. The violence must stop. Indiana State University condemns all forms of racism, xenophobia, and violence. We mourn with the families and friends of those who were injured and lost.
“ISU strives to create and maintain an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment. Such acts will not be tolerated and are treated very seriously.”
The letter further states that those who feel they have experienced any act(s) of discrimination or harassment based on age, disability, genetic information, national origin, pregnancy, race/color, religion, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, veteran status or any other characteristic that is protected by state and federal laws, they are encouraged to contact the ISU Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX.
“If you are concerned for yourself or for someone on our campus because of increased anxiety or stress and/or feeling lost or alone, there are numerous student affairs departments to help you,” Morgan wrote. “Please reach out to any student affairs departments ... they will listen and advocate for you.”
The departments listed were Sycamores Care; Student Counseling Center; Victim Advocate; Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center; Student Health Promotion and the Multicultural Services & Programs, which includes — Women’s Resource Center, LGBTQ+ Student Resource Center, International Student Resource Center and La Casita Student Resource Center.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
