ISU reconsiders start date of spring semester

Indiana State University is recommending that the start of spring semester be delayed by a week early next year, and spring break be canceled, in response to COVID-19 concerns.
The board of trustees will conduct a special meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday to act on the revision to the spring 2021 academic calendar.
As proposed, classes would start Jan. 19 instead of Jan. 12. Spring break, initially scheduled for March 8-12, would be canceled.
The academic year would end on schedule, with commencement May 8.
In a previously revised schedule, students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving break. Study week and finals week will be completed online.
In proposing the spring term changes, ISU states that "a key way for the COVID-19 virus to spread is via travel and interacting with new groups of people." Winter break between the fall and spring semesters is a time when many students, faculty and staff travel and/or visit family and friends; the same is true for spring break.
"Given the goal of maintaining our commitment to in-person and hybrid instruction, as well as to conducting work on campus, the proposal is to delay the start of the spring semester by one week and to eliminate spring break," according to the recommendation.
The university says that by delaying the start of the semester by one week, "We will ask students and faculty to self-quarantine for at least 10 days prior to returning to campus. The elimination of spring break will reduce travel away from, and back to, campus during the semester. Both of these adjustments will help reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus to other members of the ISU community."
In making the recommendation, the administration sought feedback from the President’s Cabinet, Student Government Association, Staff Council and Faculty Senate. The ISU president conducted a joint meeting of the Cabinet along with the leadership of the three shared governance groups, and "all expressed support for the proposal," the recommendation states.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.