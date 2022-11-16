ISU recognized for efforts to increase college student voting

Indiana State University has been recognized for its efforts to increase college student voting.
ISU has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as among the 2022 ALL IN most engaged campuses for college student voting.
ALL IN designation recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation.
ISU joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized for efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement in the 2022 election.
In Indiana, ISU received the designation along with Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana University South Bend, Indiana University Southeast, IUPUI, and Purdue University.
“At Indiana State University, we are committed to preparing students to become active and engaged participants of our democracy,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis.
ISU’s designation was the result of efforts on campus to champion student voting, specifically increasing student voting rates. A campus-wide working group was convened to centralize opportunities for student voter registration, voter education, and voter turnout.
The university participated in the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE) in order to measure student voting rates, and developed and implemented a data-driven action plan. This action plan, as well as the NSLVE results, were shared with the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.
“The designation reflects years of good work on the part of the ISU American Democracy Project and numerous campus partners, including SGA, the department of political science, the University College, Campus Life and many others who are deeply committed to ISU’s goal of graduating engaged citizens,” said Nancy Rogers, vice president for university engagement.
Rogers continued, “Young people have a great deal at stake in every local, state and national election. At ISU, we are working every day to help students recognize and use their own agency in impacting the future of our democracy.”
This work is driven by students through the American Democracy Project (STATE for ADP), managed by ISU’s Center for Community Engagement. Their initial focus was on registering students to vote before the deadline.
Once the deadline passed, they shifted their focus to increasing voter turnout on elections. Throughout the year, ADP offers programming to help students learn about important political issues and reflect on how their participation in the democratic process impacts those issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.