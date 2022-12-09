Steve Bailey believes in giving back.
The Indiana State University alumnus and his wife, Gloria, are giving back in a big way with an $8 million gift to the university, the largest individual gift in ISU history.
The gift will benefit the College of Technology, which will now be named the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology, following approval by the ISU board of trustees Friday. It will create scholarships, faculty fellowships and a dean’s fund.
Steve Bailey graduated from ISU in 1971 with a degree in automotive technology and had a successful five-decade career in the diesel parts and service industry. From 2014 until his retirement in 2019, he served as CEO of DieselUSA Group.
“If you want to make a difference, you have to put your money where your heart is,” Steve Bailey said after the ISU trustees’ meeting on Friday.
“With what President Curtis is doing and what is going on with the Be So Bold Campaign, we felt we needed to keep the momentum going in the College of Technology and to make a gift big enough that it would make a major difference in what’s going to happen in the future for Indiana State.”
ISU was a starting point for him, personally and professionally, Bailey said.
“I was the first in my family to graduate from college,” he said. “I have always believed we need to give back, we need to pay it forward, and if you are blessed you need to be able to pass that on and help other people.”
The university continues to change the lives of first-generation students, he said. “We wanted to be part of that. We know that first in the family graduates change family trees” and encourages other family members to pursue higher education.
Gloria also was the first in her family to go to college.
ISU President Deborah Curtis said the $8 million gift “is a game-changer” for the university. “It is life-changing for this institution, and it will absolutely be life-changing for students and their families for many years.”
For ISU, scholarships to students “are incredibly important, and we heard today this gift is going to allow 50 scholarships a year for students to attend the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology,” Curtis said.
The Baileys received a standing ovation from those attending the meeting.
“My emotions are on my shirt sleeve, always,” Steve Bailey told reporters. “I was just so moved. It’s not been a one handkerchief day. I’m just choking it back right now.”
Steve Bailey serves on the College of Technology dean’s advisory council and the ISU Foundation board of directors.
Gloria worked in interior design and human resources before her retirement in 2014. In 2020, she helped interior architecture design students at ISU to redesign and furnish the atrium in the John T. Myers Technology Center.
The Baileys have been heavily involved in the advancement of engineering and technology students through their donations. Last month, they were honored as March On! Award recipients in recognition of their philanthropy to ISU.
According to Gloria, her husband attributes much of his success in his career to his time at Indiana State. “We are hopeful that this gift will be the best investment of our lives,” she said.
The College of Engineering and Technology received ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) accreditation for its engineering program in August 2022.
The college currently holds 13 ABET-accredited programs. ABET accreditation verifies that programs provide the quality standards of the profession that’s being taught.
The gift will be used for three funds.
The first will create Bailey College of Engineering and Technology Scholars for incoming freshmen majoring in a program within the college. The $3,000 scholarships are renewable for up to two years. Fifty such scholarships will be offered each year, starting in fall 2023.
The second fund will be the Bailey Faculty Fellowship Fund, a $10,000 award to five outstanding faculty members. The fellowships, renewable for up to three years, fund activities such as research and conferences but do not supplement salaries.
The fund will not only recognize high-achieving faculty members already at ISU but will help the university recruit new faculty.
The third fund provides support to the dean of the college. The gift will dedicate $50,000 to the dean’s Fund for Excellence for the first three years of the donation.
The fund will assist the dean with new industry partnerships, expanding existing partnerships, and recruiting students. ISU is currently conducting a nationwide search for a new dean.
The gift implements a new vision to adjust and restructure current college programs to meet industry needs and prepare students for careers using applied learning, according to a news release.
