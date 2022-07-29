ISU receives $300,000 gift for Master's in Nursing scholarships

Rich Porter and his wife, Robin, have given $300,000 to establish the Rich and Robin Porter Endowed Master’s in Nursing Scholarship at Indiana State University.
Rich Porter is chair of the ISU Foundation board of directors.
In recognition of the gift, ISU’s board of trustees on Friday approved the naming of the Rich and Robin Porter Nursing Skills Lab at the College of Health and Human Services.
The Porters’ daughter, Michelle, and son-in-law, Max, are advanced practice nurses and certified nurse practitioners at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University.
“Nursing is a unique profession combining science and technology with compassion and sensitivity,” Rich Porter said. “Save one life, you’re a hero; save 100 lives and you’re a nurse.”
ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said of the gift, “We greatly appreciate the Porters’ dedication to ISU and their generous donation to our master’s in nursing program. This gift will impact nursing students for years to come.”
Caroline Mallory, dean of the College of Health and Human Services, expressed gratitude for the Porters’ generosity and foresight.
“The Porters understand that those graduates will improve the health of patients, families, and communities, shape future generations of registered nurses, and lead evidence-based practice in healthcare,” Mallory said.
Rich Porter graduated from ISU with a degree in business management and competed for the Sycamores’ track and field team as a hurdler. Last year, he was honored with ISU’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
The Porters have a history of giving to ISU. In 2015, Rich Porter played an instrumental role in the donation of $500,000 in software to the College of Technology from Hurco Companies. The Porters have also donated $250,000 to create the Rich & Robin Porter Cancer Research Center on ISU’s campus.
“The Porters’ generosity has affected many students at ISU,” said Andrea Angel, vice president of University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “Their continued support and vision will inspire alumni and friends to boldly give back to our university.”
