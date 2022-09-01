ISU receives $280K for massage therapy scholarships

Indiana State University's massage therapy program has received a $280,000 gift for student scholarships.
Erik Dalton, an affiliate faculty member at the ISU Department of Applied Medicine and Rehabilitation and founder of the Freedom From Pain Institute in Oklahoma City, made the gift.
The gift is from his estate and a multi-year pledge to support his existing endowment, the Erik Dalton Myoskeletal Massage Therapy Endowed Scholarship, to which Dalton has already contributed $46,000.
Dalton is known internationally for his expertise in and promotion of therapeutic massage, according to an ISU news release.
He is a recognized pioneer in the bodywork community. He owns and directs the Freedom From Pain Institute, which offers continuing education and certifications in myoskeletal alignment techniques (MAT) for massage and manual therapists, bodyworkers, sports and physical therapists.
His writing and educational courses earned him induction into the Massage Therapy Hall of Fame in 2007 and the One Concept Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.
“Erik Dalton helped me create a solid foundation for our advanced myoskeletal massage therapy program here at ISU,” said Charlie Peebles, program director. “His continued support has enabled many of our students to further their education.”
In 2012, ISU became the first major university in the U.S. to offer Dalton’s advanced myoskeletal massage therapy program in its massage therapy minor.
“The successful collaboration between ISU and my Freedom From Pain Institute began a decade ago and I’m honored that the partnership has blossomed into such a sought after minor degree program,” said Dalton.
