Don Dudine, an Indiana State University alumnus and past chair of the ISU Foundation Board, has pledged $2 million for the School of Music and the Student Philanthropy Organization.
"Each individual has their own passion for giving back to Indiana State University, now and in the future,” Dudine said. “For me personally, there are three: the quality students graduating from ISU who meet the needs of communities in Indiana, my witnessing of the ISU Foundation to carry out each donor’s wishes, and the university’s commitment to seeing that deserving students get the help they need to graduate.”
ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said Dudine "has made an indelible mark on ISU, not only through his gifts to the university but with his service as a past chair of the ISU Foundation board of directors. His generosity will impact Sycamore students for generations to come.”
The School of Music will receive $1.5 million for the Don Dudine School of Music Endowed Fund to advance the success and achievements of music and band students, recruitment and activity resources.
The gift will assist music students in recruitment trips to high schools known for strong band programs as part of their annual performance schedules. The gift will help students who are not music majors to participate in Marching Band.
The other $500,000 of the gift has been named the Don Dudine ISU Student Philanthropy Initiatives Endowed Fund and will be given to the Student Philanthropy Organization (SPO).
The SPO’s mission is to promote the importance of giving back and actively engaging students to form a culture of philanthropy at ISU.
“The generosity that Don Dudine continues to show toward the Student Philanthropy group has blessed our organization beyond measure,” said Miah Ferran, 2022-23 SPO president.
The donation will be used to provide operational and programmatic support for the SPO and will ensure the further development of strong academics, community service and philanthropic mindsets.
