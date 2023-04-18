Indiana State University officials announced a $1 million donation by an alum and former vice president.
Robert Schafer and his wife, Penny, donated the funds during the Be So BOLD campaign, which aims to support Sycamores inside and outside of the classroom.
Robert Schafer was the former vice president of administrative affairs. Both Schafers are alumni of ISU — Robert graduated in 1961 with his bachelors and 1963 with his graduate degree. Penny received her first bachelors in 1967, a masters in 1970 and a second bachelors in 1991.
"We are incredibly grateful for this meaningful gift from Bob and Penny," ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said in the announcement. "Donors such as this make all the difference for our programs at Indiana State. The Schafers have always been loyal Sycamore fans and generous in their philanthropy."
Bob and Penny have been supporters of Sycamore Athletics for decades, with involvement in the ISU Varsity Club and Sycamore Basketball.
From their donation, a cash gift and four endowments will be distributed. $200,000 will first be used to contribute to the updates of Hulman Center's locker room area for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
“Mr. and Mrs. Schafer are true Sycamores in every sense — they want all sports to excel and understand what a successful athletic program and winning basketball team can do for a university," said ISU athletic director Sherard Clinkscales. "Their gift is profound. These 50-year ticket holders and long-term ISU employees have given so much already with their services over the years."
Of the endowments created in their estate gift, the first $200,000 will provide programmatic support to the risk management program in the Scott College of Business.
The second $200,000 endowment will provide programmatic support to the School of Nursing in the College of Health and Human Services.
“Over the years, we have seen Indiana State transform into the respectable athletic program that it is today. We are so pleased to give back to Sycamores and give them the opportunity to be successful in their future endeavors,” said Bob and Penny Schafer. “No matter who you are or where you come from, you can always give back. ISU has been beyond impactful in our lives, and we know that this investment will benefit students for many years to come.”
The third and final endowments in their estate gift totaling $400,000 will go toward the men’s and women’s basketball funds to enhance the experience of our student athletes for years to come.
For more information on the Be So BOLD campaign, visit besoboldisu.com.
