Indiana State University raised more than $30 million in fiscal year 2023, the highest annual fundraising amount in ISU history, according to the division of University Advancement.
It also represents the first time ISU has surpassed the $30 million mark in any given year.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the donors and supporters who have contributed to the Be So BOLD campaign thus far,” said Andrea Angel, vice president of university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation.
“Together, we have exemplified the spirit of philanthropy and demonstrated how collective generosity can make a bold impact on the lives of countless individuals,” Angel said.
The Be So BOLD campaign, publicly launched in September 2022, has received support from alumni, friends, faculty and staff, according to a news release.
“Our Indiana State University community is sincerely grateful to our generous donors for their philanthropic support this year,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis. “This investment will have a significant impact on the lives of countless students for years to come.”
More than 6,800 donors made financial contributions in the last year, 1,200 of which were recognized as members of the President’s Society by contributing at least $1,000 in the fiscal year.
Also, 1,565 of those donors gave for the first time this year, and 2,220 reside in the Wabash Valley. The local community contributed $4.5 million to support Sycamores.
Donor dollars allow the university to foster innovation, expand academic offerings and provide greater access to education for students from diverse backgrounds.
Gifts to the university’s endowment totaled more than $12.6 million and 19 new endowed funds were created, providing more scholarship opportunities to Sycamores.
This fundraising year was capped by the largest individual donation in university history: $8 million from Steve Bailey, a 1970 alumnus, and his wife Gloria to name the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology.
“We are thrilled to announce the extraordinary success of fundraising in the past year, as we surpassed our goal and made history,” said Angel.
During the Be So BOLD campaign, Indiana State University has set the goal of raising $100 million by June 30, 2025, with a focus on student scholarships, experiential learning, Sycamore Athletics and faculty excellence.
Visit www.BeSoBoldISU.com for more information about the Be So BOLD campaign.
