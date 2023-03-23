Indiana State University’s fifth annual 24-hour giving day Wednesday raised $1,385,877 for the university in support of scholarships, programs, athletics and other areas.
“This is a record-setting fundraising amount in a single day for Indiana State,” the university said in a news release.
A total of 1,710 donors from 50 states and three countries contributed during the Give to Blue Day fundraising event.
Last year, the event raised $1.33 million.
“Give to Blue Day 2023 was another huge success,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis. “We are grateful to all who supported this record-setting day of giving which means so very much to our university and our students.”
Funds raised support a variety of projects, programs, and scholarships across Indiana State’s divisions and colleges. Donors choose where their gift will be designated.
Sycamore Athletics topped the leaderboard in total dollars raised, followed by the College of Arts and Sciences, the Scott College of Business, the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology and the Bayh College of Education.
“We continue to be impressed and humbled by the generosity of our donors on Give to Blue Day and beyond,” said Andrea Angel, vice president of university advancement and CEO of ISU Foundation.
Various community partners throughout the Wabash Valley, many of which are alumni-owned businesses, participated in Give to Blue Day by hosting special promotions, encouraging donations, and contributing a portion of sales to ISU.
Give to Blue Day 2023 was a digitally driven event with more than 537 social media ambassadors, including ISU students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends.
Next year’s Give to Blue Day is scheduled for March 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.