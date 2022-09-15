ISU Race for Research is Saturday

The second Annual Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Run is Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
It is a one-mile walk/run in support of cancer research at Indiana State University.
Race check-in begins at 8:15 a.m., with speaker remarks at 8:50. The race start time is 9 a.m. The one-mile walk/run takes place at Memorial Stadium.
The cost is $15 for ISU students, $25 for faculty/staff/community members and $20 for virtual walker/runner.
More information about the event and to register, go to https://www.indstate.edu/giving/priorities/racing-research.
Race registration will also be available at the event.
The Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Center was established by ISU alumnus, Rich Porter, and his wife, Robin, to support the research of five internationally competitive graduate student research fellows. The race is hosted by the ISU Student Philanthropy Organization.
